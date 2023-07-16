Former President Donald Trump: 'I'm fighting for you, that's all I'm doing'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump speaking at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday destroys the idea of an open border policy, questions Biden's relationship with China, talks about his previous success as President, and details the Presidential Records Act.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html