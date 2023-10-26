BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pathway FORWARD! | Insights with 107
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 10/26/2023

Navigating the Future of Politics: House Leadership in the Wake of Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Reversal. Join us as we explore the evolving political landscape and the path forward for House leadership in response to this significant overturning. Delve into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the realm of politics and policy. For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
political analysisabortion debatesupreme court decisionpolitical strategypolitical landscapeabortion rulingpolitical impactpolitics and policygovernment leadershiplegal changespolicy challengespolitical opportunitiesnavigating the futurepolicy insightscongressional leadershiplegal developments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy