Where Is Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 - The Investigation Continues

Did Malaysian Airlines flight 370 teleport? Journalist Ashton Forbes joins Pat Gray’s podcast “Unleashed”, trying to connect the dots as new satellite footage appears to show the plane just disappear after being surrounded by glowing orbs.

Was the U.S. government involved or could the explanation be extraterrestrial?

A new theory emerges that the Malaysian Airlines flight 370 plane could be on a U.S. military base. Eyewitness testimony and theoretical physics appear to support this theory.