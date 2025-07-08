WHAT IS IT THAT TRUMP AND BONDI ARE ATTEMPTING TO HIDE⁉️ WE ALL KNOW THAT EPSTEIN IS STILL ALIVE❗

This was discussed earlier this morning on Coach Dave's show: KINGS AND RULERS OF THE EARTH | 7-8-2025





WHITE HOUSE, July 8, 2025 — During a high-stakes press conference, President Trump and special investigator Pam Bondi addressed new questions about Jeffrey Epstein, following explosive media coverage of missing files and surveillance footage inconsistencies.





When asked whether Epstein ever worked with U.S. or foreign intelligence — a claim echoed by former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — Trump initially reacted with disbelief.





“Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?” Trump said. “We have Texas, we have everything else happening — and you’re asking about Epstein? That’s unbelievable.”





Pam Bondi quickly stepped in to clarify past remarks she made on Fox News earlier this year. “In February, I was asked about the client list. I said, ‘It’s sitting on my desk’ — meaning the Epstein file, alongside the JFK and MLK files. That’s all being reviewed per the president’s directive.”





Bondi confirmed that much of the seized video content from Epstein’s homes was “child porn downloaded by that disgusting man. It will never be released — it will never see the light of day.”





On the minute of missing surveillance footage from the night of Epstein’s death, Bondi explained: “We released the video showing everything leading up to it. The Bureau of Prisons says the system resets nightly — it’s old, from like 1999. That same minute is missing every night. We’re now working to release multiple nights of footage to confirm that.”





As for Epstein’s alleged ties to intelligence services, Bondi added: “I have no knowledge of that. We’ll get back to you.”





Despite Trump’s frustration with the timing of the question, the pair's answers reinforced the administration’s stance — Epstein is dead, much of the evidence is sealed, and any potential foreign or domestic intelligence involvement remains unresolved.





Check out Trump’s reaction, when asked about Epstein. Jeeeesus Christ… Notice the retarded appeal-to-popularity-type response. “Are you REALLY going to talk about icky Epstein? All the cool girls stopped talking about him ages ago!”, lmfao. He could have used that tactic on some things, but not this. Not even the most hardcore Trumptard is falling for that one. Damn. Any doubt that Trump himself was implicated in those files is now blown the fuck away.





Notice Bondi’s response too. Notice how her reply implies that if you want to see the files, you want to see kiddy porn. Pathetic. “If you want to see those files so bad, you’re a pedophile!”, lmfao 🤣🤣 stupid bitch





Once again, Epstein didn’t kill himself. Because he’s not even dead. I have said this since day zero. He’s alive and well in Israel. They walked him right out, through the door, in that missing minute. That’s what happened. Trump knows it. Bondi and Patel know it. Bongino knows it.





https://gab.com/givemeyour_tendies/posts/114818774870872203