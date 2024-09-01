© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 At least 10 strikes were reported in Kharkov!
🚀🇺🇦💥 Among the damaged infrastructure as a result of the landings in Kharkov are a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings, regional administration reports.
According to the regional administration, six people are known to have been injured, including a six-year-old child.
But the regional administration maybe haven’t seen the videos where at the place of the arrivals is military personnel present…
Adding:
Adding after video posted:
Arrival near the shopping center + confirmation from Kharkov citizens that it was previously captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for their own needs.