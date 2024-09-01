💥🇺🇦 At least 10 strikes were reported in Kharkov!

🚀🇺🇦💥 Among the damaged infrastructure as a result of the landings in Kharkov are a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings, regional administration reports.

According to the regional administration, six people are known to have been injured, including a six-year-old child.

But the regional administration maybe haven’t seen the videos where at the place of the arrivals is military personnel present…

Adding:

Adding after video posted:

Arrival near the shopping center + confirmation from Kharkov citizens that it was previously captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for their own needs.









