Chad Wolf: Governors Must Stand Up to Biden Breaking the Border
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
19 views • 02/24/2024

In this interview with The New American, Chad Wolf, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), discussed the disastrous border crisis and the ways out of it. Mr. Wolf said Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could fix the crisis by simply enforcing the existing laws and by reinstating the policies put in place by the Trump administration but electing not to. He also discusses the role of international organizations such as the U.N. in facilitating migration and the terrorist threats stemming from the broken border.


Hon. Chad Wolf is the America First Policy Institute’s, americafirstpolicy.com, Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chair for the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration.


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C. on February 21-24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/

Keywords
bordercrisiscpac
