BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cush Sovereignty 2: Black Love (Chapters 1-7) by L. James Bolin
CushSovereignty
CushSovereignty
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 7 months ago

The once-empty people, The Mestizos, are now filled with supernatural powers and the strength of Sabaoth. The story continues with Mammalean as she narrates the story of Wanyenyekevu. Volume 2, Black Love of the Cush Sovereignty series, continues where Black Righteousness left off. A tale of love, war, and peace. After eliminating the city of evil citizens, Wanyenyekevu meets the final two people, including his wife, Anaya, known as “The Council of Twelve.” Wanyenyekevu builds a family, takes control of the land, and builds a fortified city of faithful followers and a military force that is ruthless and untouchable to the evil forces of the Abenians. The Mestizos grow to a population throughout Southern Arizona and Central Mexico. Furious about his progress, the Abenians leader is forced to show himself but is forbidden to wage war until a particular time; as that time nears, the children and the elderly must return to Wanyenyekevu’s hometown of Tallulah, Louisiana, until instructed by Sabaoth.

Keywords
entertainmentpoetryshorts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy