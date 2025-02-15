Cush Sovereignty 2: Black Love (Chapters 1-7) by L. James Bolin

The once-empty people, The Mestizos, are now filled with supernatural powers and the strength of Sabaoth. The story continues with Mammalean as she narrates the story of Wanyenyekevu. Volume 2, Black Love of the Cush Sovereignty series, continues where Black Righteousness left off. A tale of love, war, and peace. After eliminating the city of evil citizens, Wanyenyekevu meets the final two people, including his wife, Anaya, known as “The Council of Twelve.” Wanyenyekevu builds a family, takes control of the land, and builds a fortified city of faithful followers and a military force that is ruthless and untouchable to the evil forces of the Abenians. The Mestizos grow to a population throughout Southern Arizona and Central Mexico. Furious about his progress, the Abenians leader is forced to show himself but is forbidden to wage war until a particular time; as that time nears, the children and the elderly must return to Wanyenyekevu’s hometown of Tallulah, Louisiana, until instructed by Sabaoth.