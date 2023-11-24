Democrat-friendly media ‘waking up’ to Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers

Sky News host James Morrow points out that the Democrat-friendly media is starting to “wake up” to President Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers. Mr Morrow showed two clips from NBC and CNN which highlight Donald Trump’s rising poll figures and show the former president becoming the favoured candidate. He noted MSNBC, which he branded the “granddaddy” of Democrat-friendly media, isn’t on board yet. “Two out of three networks ain't bad and MSNBC will always be crazy, though it is interesting to me that as the panic over the possibility of a Trump return grows, so too does the hysteria,” he said. “It is clear there is an absolute change of tone in the way the US media is dealing with this.”







