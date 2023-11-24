BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democrat-friendly media ‘waking up’ to Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
431 views • 11/24/2023

Sky News host James Morrow points out that the Democrat-friendly media is starting to “wake up” to President Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers. Mr Morrow showed two clips from NBC and CNN which highlight Donald Trump’s rising poll figures and show the former president becoming the favoured candidate. He noted MSNBC, which he branded the “granddaddy” of Democrat-friendly media, isn’t on board yet. “Two out of three networks ain't bad and MSNBC will always be crazy, though it is interesting to me that as the panic over the possibility of a Trump return grows, so too does the hysteria,” he said. “It is clear there is an absolute change of tone in the way the US media is dealing with this.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy