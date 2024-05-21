Yemeni Forces allegedly Downed another MQ-9 Reaper Drone - part 2 different view, sound too

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemeni Forces allegedly downed another MQ-9 Reaper drone.
This would make it the fifth $30 Million, drone shot down since the hostilities in Red Sea began.
Here's the other video, more in description that I uploaded this morning. Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/6850d7f4-fae3-47ed-963f-d6229cc8a19e