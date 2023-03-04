BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vice President of ECR Hermann Tertsch: CCP has weaponized almost everything where they do it, including the European Parliament, NGOs, companies etc.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2afuq5c699

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Vice President of the European Conservatives and Reformists parliamentary group (ECR) Hermann Tertsch @hermanntertsch : CCP has weaponized almost everything where they do it, including the European Parliament, NGOs, companies etc. So we have to fight really strongly against these evil intentions. We are taking measures to stop and limit the CCP‘s freedom and presence in Europe and the West. We also have to control all those people that for money go into Chinese companies, because it’s unbearable for the security of the US, the West and NATO.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 欧洲议会保守与改革党团ECR副主席谭赫曼：中共将其所在之处的几乎任何东西都武器化了，包括欧洲议会、国际非政府组织、企业等等。因此我们必须对中共的这些邪恶企图进行强烈回击。我们正采取措施阻止和限制中共在欧洲和西方社会的自由活动和存在。我们也必须管住那些为了金钱而去中共企业工作的人，因为这对美国、西方和北约的安全来说，是完全不可接受的事情。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy