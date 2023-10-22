⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (22 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces exploiting results of aviation strikes, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems fire repelled three attacks of assault groups of AFU 32nd, 41st mechanised brigades and the 68th Jaeger Brigade near Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region) & Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic).

OP'l-tactical aircraft inflicted fire damage on the enemy manpower & hardware near Liptsy (Kharkov region).

Up to 15 Ukrainian troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles & 3motor vehicles have been neutralised.

In addition, 1 ammo depot of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brig was destroyed near Ogurtsovo (Kharkov reg), as well as 1 electronic warfare station close to Borovaya (Kharkov reg)

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation & artillery repelled 1 attack of an assault group of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brig close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

OPl-Tactical & Army aviation inflicted fire damage on the manpower and hardware of 21th, 63rd, and 67th mechanised brigades' units and the 15th National Guard Regiment near Yampolovka, Torskoye, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and close to Serebryansky forestry.

Over 30 UKR troops, 3 armoured fight vehis & 2 motor vehics were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOF supported by aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower systs repelled 2 attacks launched by units of AFU 54th mechd, 5th assault brigs close to Bogdanovka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR).

In addition, strikes were delivered at enemy manpower & hardware near Veseloye, Nikolayevka, Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka & Vasyukovka (DPR).

Total enemy losses amounted to over 550 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs, ground-attack aircraft, helicopters & artill launched strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 72nd mechanised & 58th motorised infantry Brig near Sladkoye, Ugledar, Novodonetskoye (DPR) & Malinovka (Zaporozhye reg).

Up to 105 UKRtroops, 2 armoured fight vehics, 2 motor vehicles & 1 Grad MLRS have been eliminated during the day.

In addition, ammo & fuel depots of the AFU 128th Territorial Defe Brig were destroyed close to Voskresenka & Karla-Marksa (DPR).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, 2 attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade near Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by skillful actions of the RU troops supported by air strikes & artillery fire.

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th Mechd Brig near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy's casualties were more up to 60 UKR personnel, 4 tanks, 2 armoured fight vehics, & 5 pickup trucks.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system & 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst were destroyed.

◽️ In Kherson direction near Pridneprovskoye, Tyaginka & Krynky, actions of AFU sabotage & reconnaissance groups to force the Dnepr River were thwarted.

The AFU 123rd Territorial Def Brig's manpower & water-crossing equipment have been hit near Stanislav (Kherson reg).

In a result of fire defeat, up to 60 UKR troops, 3 motor vehics, 1 EW station & 1 D-20 howitzer were neutralised.

OP'l-Tactical & Army aviation, UAV, & Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU GOF have engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 147 areas during the day.

The 4th Tank Brigs ammo depots have been eliminated close to Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk reg)

Aircraft of the UKR Air Force have been destroyed at the Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky reg). 1 communication centre of the AFU 66th Mechd Brig was destroyed close to Podliman (Kharkov reg).

RU air def means have shot down 3 MiG-29 aircraft near Blagodatnoye, Lozovoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg) and Chuguyev (Kharkov reg), as well as 1 Su-25 airplane NW of Donetsk. In addition, 8 HIMARS & 4 Uragan projectiles have been intercepted.

Moreover, 30 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down close to Lozovoye, Gornyak (DPR), Kuzmino (LPR), Ocheretovatoye, Novofedorovka, Kopani, Zhovtnevoye (Zaporozhye reg) & Sagi, Rybalche (Kherson reg).

📊 In total, 508 airplanes and 253 helicopters, 8,157 UAVs, 441 air def missile systs, 12,869 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,167 combat vehicles equipped w/ MLRS, 6,847 field artillery guns & mortars, as well as 14,567 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.



