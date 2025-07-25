Your Neighbors - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2076

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie pop/rock artist, Your Neighbors, while on "The American Hedonism Tour" with Dreamfone. Your Neighbors is currently supporting his newest album, AMERICAN HEDONISM.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 16, 2025
Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:22 Driver's Area
01:44 Bed
02:47 Lounge
04:19 Kitchen
07:52 Bathroom
09:48 Bedroom
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
