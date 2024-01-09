Stew Peters & Bobby Pitton - Historical origins of the Zionists & Uni-Party Dual Citizenship

Zionist Uni-Party Tries To BAN Israel Criticism: Resolution Deems Orthodox Jews As Anti-Semitic | Stew Peters Network
Bobby Piton is here to talk about the bogus House resolution that equates anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism and how it could result in a ban on any criticism of the secular nation state of Israel.
