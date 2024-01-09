Create New Account
Stew Peters & Bobby Pitton - Historical origins of the Zionists & Uni-Party Dual Citizenship
Published 2 months ago

Zionist Uni-Party Tries To BAN Israel Criticism: Resolution Deems Orthodox Jews As Anti-Semitic | Stew Peters Network


Bobby Piton is here to talk about the bogus House resolution that equates anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism and how it could result in a ban on any criticism of the secular nation state of Israel.



https://StewPeters.com!


zionismstew petersstew peters networkbobby pitton

