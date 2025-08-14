BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My PhD at George Washington University cured AIDS
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
1
52 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I only have on my CV some 330 some papers, if you didn't have a PhD, which I didn't get until 1990 awarded. I defended it November 14, 1991 it cured AIDS. No, no, no, no, the practitioners cured aid. I started my PhD thesis in 1988 in the spring, I went to George Washington University, which had the only and the first biochemistry and molecular biology to get a PhD, a philosophy degree in that, you had to take biochemistry, get it to the molecular biology level. Get it from the plant, get it from the oil, get it to the gas, get it to the solid. Know the physics. You better know the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle and see the patterns, because your innate immune system sees patterns.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/21/2025

Mondays with Michael Part 1: https://vimeo.com/1101309229

My Bio: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

My PhD Thesis: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-phd-thesis

healthnewstruthaidshivphdjudy mikovitsthesisgwu
