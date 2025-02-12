AI Bot 'Louise Cypher' Revealed in 2015 that AI would Begin Takeover and Destroy Humanity in 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lucifer AI, Evil Chatbot Agents, Fox666, and soul harvesting. If they switch you to a virtual world would you even know you’re in it? How deep are we within holographic reality? How many resets have there been already? Jeff Berwick and Max Igan discuss human existence v. existentialism.
Orgonite Weather Buster: https://dollarvigilante.com/orgonise
Max Igan’s Crowhouse: https://thecrowhouse.com
TDV Summit | https://tdvsummit.com
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv