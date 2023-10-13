ROME: Hamas supporters shout: "We hate the police. Let's kill them!".

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radio Genoa: Hamas supporters in Rome shout: "We hate the police. Let's kill them!". Then they exhort Islamic Jihad: "Intifada until victory!" In Europe we have a huge problem.