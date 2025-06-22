BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #79 - Escape the Matrix with Sales: A Spiritual Path to Freedom w/ Mark Aylward
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
18 views • 3 months ago

What if the key to escaping the matrix wasn’t just in meditation or mindset, but in mastering sales as a spiritual practice?


Today’s guest Mark Aylward is living proof that conscious entrepreneurship isn’t just possible, it’s powerful!


Mark is a teacher, coach, public speaker, and sales master with over 35 years of experience helping people find their purpose, unlock limitless income, and grow spiritually while doing it.


He’s built and exited two staffing companies for seven figures each, generated over $75 million in revenue, and created four millionaires along the way. He’s hired and trained hundreds of salespeople, and even guided his own kids from school to thriving online businesses.


But what sets Mark apart is his mission: to help people break free from the grind of dead-end jobs and use sales as a path to inner freedom, resilience, and higher consciousness.


With a BBA from Notre Dame, a Certificate of Excellence in Entrepreneurship from UCF, and a track record of serviceーfrom mentoring the homeless to guiding startups, Mark brings a rare blend of real-world results and spiritual depth.


He’s also a proud single father to three conscious, generous young adults.


So if you’re ready to earn more, live deeper, and finally take control of your time, income, and growthーthis conversation is going to shift you.


Connect with Mark via any of the links below:


LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aylwardmark/

Website - https://www.7pillarsglobal.com/

Book a Call with Mark - https://calendly.com/aylwardmark/30min?month=2025-05

Newsletter - https://www.7pillarsglobal.com/join

Podcast - https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/imperfectmensclub


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
manifestationeconomicfreedomtheconsciousman7subsconsciousmindsubconsciousprogrammingidentityshiftsconsciousentrepreneurshiplimitlessincomemarkaylward
