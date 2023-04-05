282) LEDs ofuscantes impedem a visualização do "pó" no ar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Abril 05, 2023:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO HABITUAL DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 473: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-473:5
Rever:
242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/