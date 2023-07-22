YouTuber Dianna Cowern aka Physics Girl Has "Long Covid."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine injured Dianna Cowern has been suffering from POTS, MCAS, ME/CFS , brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome for just over a full year. She still cannot spend a lot of time , if any, outside of her bed, although I am sure she does at times. She is a sufferer of "Long Covid." It cannot possibly be the vaccine, and if it is, just look the other way and pretend you don't see it.