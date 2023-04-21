Simple Logic Shows There is No Pre-trib. Rapture pt.2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In part 2) I show that the Wrath of God is not only the 42 months of Great Tribulation, but includes hell; the Lake of Fire which we are "Not appointed to." Also, the Letter of John to the 7 churches is mentioned again in Rev.22. We are appointed to suffering, affliction, and persecution. Finally, false dispensational teaching is the real reason a Pre-trib. Rapture is needed.