▪️The AFU have once again attempted to launch a drone strike on Moscow.

Air defences intercepted the enemy's drone in the Voskresensky district.

▪️Another air attack by the AFU was repelled in the Bryansk region.

Thanks to the coordinated work of air defence and electronic warfare units, casualties and destruction were avoided.

▪️In addition, an AFU sabotage-reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of the Navlinsky district in the region.

Russian units detected the enemy and engaged them in combat: two saboteurs were eliminated and five detained.

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out airstrikes on concentrations of the AFU near Vuhledar.

During one of the raids, an enemy location on the territory of the Pivdennodonbaska 3 coal mine was hit.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to try to advance north-west of Verbove.

At the moment, despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops are managing to repel all attacks.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy managed to occupy a new bridgehead on the left bank near the village of Sadove.

At the moment, Russian troops are working to eliminate the threat.

▪️On the Crimean peninsula, the AFU attempted a Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh jet drone strike at a substation in Dzhankoi.

Russian air defences hit the drone, its shrapnel damaged a power line.

