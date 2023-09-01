BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 31
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
95 views • 09/01/2023

▪️The AFU have once again attempted to launch a drone strike on Moscow.

Air defences intercepted the enemy's drone in the Voskresensky district.

▪️Another air attack by the AFU was repelled in the Bryansk region.

Thanks to the coordinated work of air defence and electronic warfare units, casualties and destruction were avoided.

▪️In addition, an AFU sabotage-reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of the Navlinsky district in the region.

Russian units detected the enemy and engaged them in combat: two saboteurs were eliminated and five detained.

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out airstrikes on concentrations of the AFU near Vuhledar.

During one of the raids, an enemy location on the territory of the Pivdennodonbaska 3 coal mine was hit.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to try to advance north-west of Verbove.

At the moment, despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops are managing to repel all attacks.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy managed to occupy a new bridgehead on the left bank near the village of Sadove.

At the moment, Russian troops are working to eliminate the threat.

▪️On the Crimean peninsula, the AFU attempted a Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh jet drone strike at a substation in Dzhankoi.

Russian air defences hit the drone, its shrapnel damaged a power line.

Source @rybar

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationaugust 31
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy