Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy recommends you smoke or consume lots of Cannabis in these trying times - it will relax you and is better for you than alcohol - we have birds, bud and breakfast at our Nature Lodge
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
27 views
Published 2 months ago

It is good for you if you use it right . Our Nature lodge is in Medellin Colombia: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com  .  We also do cannabis tours: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com 

Keywords
newscannabisjimmy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket