'Intentional' S2E9 Wednesday 8-13-25 'Live'

"Nursing Shifts" with Guest Suzie Eichinger, RN
It's time to 'Be Intentional!' Our healthcare system has seen some drastic changes and paradigm shifts over the last decade. Where do we stand on Patient-Centered Care, Advocacy, and Critical Thinking? Does Nursing need to be Revitalized?
"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home
https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418
You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org