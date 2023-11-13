My Favorite Addictive Nootropic ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Nicotine USP Solution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Should you pick up a vial of this addictive pharmaceutical-grade Nicotine solution? I'll suggest, only if you use it to behaviorally condition yourself to practice transformative positive habits.
1:32 Addictive Properties
4:57 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?
5:58 Taste & Experience
7:40 What I stack with Nicotine
9:09 Vs Sleep deprivation
10:20 Effect on coordination
10:44 Effect on mediation
12:00 Effect on working memory
13:35 Tolerance Curve
14:07 Quitting Nicotine
15:37 Motivation Biohack
16:08 Lucid Dreaming
16:57 For those quitting smoking?
Filmed in Belgrade, Serbia 🇷🇸 where they REALLY like nicotine.