© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
May 25, 2024
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Hungarian PM Victor Orban informed him about EU’s preparations for entering Ukrainian conflict.
RT’s Chay Bowes came to the studio to discuss the issue.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4xerlw-hungary-warns-serbia-of-eu-plans-to-engage-in-ukrainian-conflict.html