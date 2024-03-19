© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning Manna - Mar 19, 2024 - Matthew 6:10-11
4 views • 03/20/2024
Jesus wanted us to pray with the desire that the will of God be as in heaven as on Earth. There are no disobediences in heaven and no obstacles to God's will; on Earth, there are disobedience and at least obvious obstacles against his will. For this, the citizens of the kingdom of Jesus want to see his will working freely on earth as it is in heaven.
