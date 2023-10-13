A wounded woman Journalist at the site of Israeli Shelling of a journalist group in Lebanon

A wounded journalist at the site of Israeli shelling of a journalist group in Lebanon.

Adding:

I believe a different incident about journalists.

A Reuters war correspondent was killed by the Israeli military. His injuries, the body parts missing from him are too gruesome, I can't show the video. 3 more were wounded. Reuters reported that its videographer Issam Abdallah died while working in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese TV channel Al-Mayadeen, Abdullah was killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a car with journalists.

adding:

⚡️Israeli drones strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - Israeli army

Hospitals in southern Gaza are full, cannot accept patients from the north - UN

The UN agency in the Middle East has moved its operational headquarters in the Gaza Strip to the south of the enclave

⚡️The Gaza Ministry of Health said it was evacuating a children's hospital in the east of the enclave after being shelled with white phosphorus shells

It has been confirmed that Israel is using 'white phosphorus' in Gaza and Lebanon.

In Munich, Jews were advised not to wear Jewish symbols - Bild









