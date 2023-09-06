Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | How to Stay Healthy | Elite Elixir | Immune Booster | Extreme Terpenes Anytime

We welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission, Vickie educates us about the need for immune assistance this fall and the immune boosting benefits of Organic Body Essentials Elite Elixir. She suggests combining vitamin C with this product. She shares how this Elite Elixir is packed with 36 powerful ingredients including zinc, elderberry, frankincense, myrrh, colloidal silver, oregano oil, ginger, fennel, ashwagandha, lemon balm, clove bud, cinnamon, turmeric, and holy basil, to name a few. This Elite Elixir includes a variety of roots and extracts from plants and herbs that are known to address things like a runny nose, sore throat and boosting your immune system to fight viruses hard before they proliferate. Vickie concludes by discussing Spike Proteins that have attacked us through either COVID or the vaccines, and how Dr. Judy Micovits shares that CBDs and terpenes eliminate these proteins from our bodies, repairing the damage. Vickie references the National Institute of Health confirming this and tells us that OBE Extreme Terpenes Anytime naturally and safely repairs our bodies. When ordering, type in code MISSION to save 5% along with supporting our Moms on a Mission Podcast.





https://covid19.nih.gov/news-and-stories/early-studies-suggest-cbd-may-help-prevent-covid19

https://tradingthemarkets.blog/2021/06/06/mikovitz/

www.Obe.organicbodyessentials.com

