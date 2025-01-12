Stout Sunday: Alvarado Street Brewing Midnight Deluxe Imperial Pastry Stout 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This one was quite surprising. She's crafted perfectly for the taproom temperature and that's where I made the mistake.
Running 9.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are maybe 5 and thats just from the roasted malt. The SRM was best guessed as 96 for the rich cherry color.
This brew should be consumed in the "acceptable" 44-48f range. Thats where she really shines.
Thanks for coming by and having a really cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
