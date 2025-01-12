Stout Sunday: Alvarado Street Brewing Midnight Deluxe Imperial Pastry Stout 4.75/5*

This one was quite surprising. She's crafted perfectly for the taproom temperature and that's where I made the mistake.

Running 9.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are maybe 5 and thats just from the roasted malt. The SRM was best guessed as 96 for the rich cherry color.

This brew should be consumed in the "acceptable" 44-48f range. Thats where she really shines.

Thanks for coming by and having a really cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

