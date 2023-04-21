BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jimmy Dore: This Is How They’re Going To CONTROL You! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
183 views • 04/21/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/ouf6xhiPh-c

21 Apr 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowDiscussion of so-called “digital currency” has been proliferating among a range of countries around the globe, nowhere more avidly than in the European Union. And there’s no more avid advocate in the EU than European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who raves about the greater “control” digital currency will give elites over the masses while relishing the prospect of anyone who spends more than 1,000 Euro being thrown in jail.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to The Duran hosts Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou about just who would benefit from a shift to all digital currency.


Follow The Duran on YouTube:


 / @theduran


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.


