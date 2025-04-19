BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SHOCKING! SUPERNATURAL EVENTS DURING THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST FILMING.
Truth John 14:6
115 views • 4 months ago

Was Christ supernatural? well kind of; He turned water into wine, healed the blind, the dumb and the deaf, healed 10 Lepers, walked on water, caused a storm to cease, fed over 5000 with 2 fish and 5 loaves of bread then 12 full baskets of bread was left over, raised Lazurus and many others from the dead, raised himself from the dead after 3 days. But even greater, he created all things and that which includes YOU! John 1:3

Keywords
christeventssupernaturalpassionshocking
