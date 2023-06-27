John-Henry Westen





June 26, 2023





ICYMI: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas was visited by Vatican officials at 9PM on Saturday — right on the heels of Bishop Strickland's brave witness against the sacrilegious 'drag nun' display, promoted by the Dodgers and the MLB.





Bishop Strickland is truly 'America's Bishop' — and served as the LONE bishop who bravely witnessed and ministered to the Catholic faithful in protest of the display. PRAY FOR BISHOP STRICKLAND and pray for the Church 🙏





Full details 👇

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-americas-bishop-joseph-strickland-gets-apostolic-visitation-from-vatican/?utm_source=rumble





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





LIFESITE IS COMBATING 'PRIDE MONTH' THROUGHOUT JUNE! EMPOWER LIFESITE NOW WITH A GENEROUS DONATION:





https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wga2w-icymi-pope-francis-vatican-officials-pay-a-visit-to-bishop-strickland.html