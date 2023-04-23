Are You Under a Curse? Here’s How to Break It!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/are-you-under-a-curse/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "When we walk closely with The LORD in humbleness, obedience, and repentance, a curse does not have the RIGHT or AUTHORITY to attach itself to us.

However, there are many times when we let our defenses, and guard down, which can make us spiritually weak."