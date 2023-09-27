© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A'ole to SMART Cities! Protest in Waikiki!
All hands on deck protest at the IEEE conference in Waikiki.
October 1, 2023 @ 8 am to 2 pm.
October 4, 2023 @ 1 pm to 4 pm.
Bring your signs and meet at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian, near the Sheraton Waikiki. Stop government control. Stop smart cities. Stop 15 minute cities.
https://governor.hawaii.gov/emergency-proclamations/
https://ieeesmc2023.org
Sposnored by the Aloha Freedom Coalition
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org