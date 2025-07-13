BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'West Destroying Int'l System' - Acts of impunity - Scott Ritter, Ramzy Baroud & Ehsan Safarnejad - CrossTalk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
932 views • 2 months ago

ACTS OF IMPUNITY

Interview for CrossTalk 

The Russia House with Scott Ritter 

CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Scott Ritter, and Ehsan Safarnejad.

The west has much to answer for: Using Ukraine as a proxy to defeat Russia, aiding and abetting Israel’s multiple aggressions and genocidal war on the Palestinians, and finally the unprovoked war on Iran. What all these have in common is the sense of legal impunity. The west is literally destroying the international system.

CrossTalking with Ramzy Baroud, Scott Ritter, and Ehsan Safarnejad.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy