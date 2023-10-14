Israeli Says To American Stopped By Israeli Police: “The Godly Thing To Do Is To Kill You”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Middle East Eye
8 Sept 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq28ZFNzaWM&list=WL&index=8&t=12s&ab_channel=MiddleEastEye
“The Godly thing to do is to kill you. That’s what the Torah says.”
Video footage captured a verbal altercation that took place when an Israeli approached a group of Americans who had been stopped by Israeli police for unknown reasons.
The video stirred controversy on social media and a debate about the rights of US citizens in Israel.