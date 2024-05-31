Trump's Support Soars after Guilty Verdict

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 30, 2024 - After the initial gut-punch reaction to the news of the verdict, conservatives took to X, airing their perspectives and issuing marching orders on our way to the November 5th election. Let's take a look!
Please subscribe to my free newsletter (and support me financially if you can with $8 monthly sub)
LoriColley.Substack.com
Thanks for watching and praying!