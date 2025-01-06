You had questions about El Salvador, here are my answers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have answered your most common questions from the comments section of my previous videos about our life in El Salvador. For the schooling part I totally forgot to mention that my kids do Khan Academy for their Math, English, Science and History and it is free.
00:00 Introduction
00:20 Jobs and Income in El Salvador
04:27 Living Location and Housing
06:06 Water Quality and Environment
09:21 Community and Culture
10:50 Respect and Integration
11:29 Life Adjustments
14:15 Shipping and Moving Logistics
15:50 Cultural and Lifestyle Adjustments
16:37 Legal and Visa Matters
22:50 Children’s Education
27:50 Thank you for your support
Shipping company
https://consultoresydesarrollo.com/
Jeni Ari - Livin Like local - https://livinlikealocal.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnUDUidX4Wc