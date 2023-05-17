BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'WHO' New Health Regulations - Dr. John Campbell - Very Concerning!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
152 views • 05/17/2023

I'm sharing this video, from "Dr. John Campbell" on YouTube with Description. 5-9-23

Countries from around the world are currently working on negotiating and/or amending two international instruments, which will help the world be better prepared when the next event with pandemic potential strikes. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) https://inb.who.int to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (commonly known as the Pandemic Accord). Amendments to the International Health Regulations

There was too much to post here: go to his video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooKyYEvIhYk&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell

https://www.who.int/teams/ihr/working...)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_fil...
 to amend the current International Health Regulations (2005)

66 2005 articles

Underlined and bold = proposal to add text Strikethrough = proposal to delete existing text (cut and paste does not copy strike through so I’ve put them in comic sans)


