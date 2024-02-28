BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHIMPOUT 🦍 AT THE RIVIERA COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING HALL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
163 views • 02/28/2024

Security footage, which WPTV obtained from a public records request to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, shows a fight between Riviera Beach council members Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkzxr-GhZpI


Good comment: The one that pushed the other's eyeglasses/forehead/eyes committed battery. He should be arrested. The other was just responding to the attack and could be said to have been merely defending himself. This is a clear cut arrest for battery, simple and easy. Happens all the time, but not on camera so much.

riviera beachcouncil memberstradrick mccoygouglas lawsonchimpout
