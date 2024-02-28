CHIMPOUT 🦍 AT THE RIVIERA COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING HALL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Security footage, which WPTV obtained from a public records request to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, shows a fight between Riviera Beach council members Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson.
WATCH HERE: http://tinyurl.com/5y2hp44b
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for more local news, weather, sports, and more: http://tinyurl.com/yzekv9ua
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkzxr-GhZpI
Good comment: The one that pushed the other's eyeglasses/forehead/eyes committed battery. He should be arrested. The other was just responding to the attack and could be said to have been merely defending himself. This is a clear cut arrest for battery, simple and easy. Happens all the time, but not on camera so much.