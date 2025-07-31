[Jul 31, 2025] The Final Experiment HOAX ft. Dave Weiss... NASA Direct Energy, Microsoft Sun & Bluebeam Technology [CYPHERS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globe earthers... y@'ll have 24hrs to reply. New theory just dropped. Nevermind spheres or film studios - stay tuned to hear about how bluebeam direct energy technology may have been use to TRICK the participants of TFE 2024.
Thanks to @DITRH for the interview.
Calculate for yourself! https://www.cyphers.news
----- TFE Deductive Reasoning Checklist ------
💬 Dave Weiss explains some major
breakthroughs with TFE Hoax clues:
☁️ It was meant to be overcast while they
were there at Union Glacier in Antarctica...
around 360 days of the year it is grey there.
☀️ Instead the entire area... was cloudless,
bright blue skies... and sunny... coincidence??
✅ TFE likely actually flew to Antarctica.
✅ TFE contestants likely had "no clue" that they
were entering an area where the entire sky & sun
were projected on radius by NASA + Microsoft.
✅ TFE likely employed military grade bluebeam
direct energy to fabricate the entire weather there.
✅ Some TFE contestants could have been
in on it, others totally tricked by the theatrics.
❌ No need to rely on green-screen.
❌ No need to force flyers to lie by
taking them to a film studio or sphere.
💬 Does this make sense? What do you think!
DITRH - Exposing Will Duffy of The Final Experiment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMev_-XZiTc&ab_channel=FlatEarthSun%2CMoon%26ZodiacClockapp
Thanks to @kingnico846 for his work exposing TFE
and Jeranism, who's videos below we sampled as well
and we hope we can interview him sometime soon! x
----------------- Time-Stamps ------------------
00:00:00- Trailer
00:13:53- Intro
00:14:07- Trip Tickets
00:19:00- Bluebeam Sun
00:19:48- Hiding The Real Sun
00:22:15- What's The Tech Like?
00:28:53- Jeran & Witsit
00:35:13- Bluebeam Makes The Most Sense
00:43:05- TFE Will Duffy Exposed
00:50:30- Jeranism Exposed + 666
00:51:30- More Flat Earthers Paid Off
00:55:08- Why Now? Fake Aliens Next?
00:56:10- Flat Earther Drama
00:57:37- Flat Earth App?
00:59:19- Glober McToon Is A Shill
01:01:05- Who's A Federal Agent?
01:03:47- TFE Was a NASA Psy-Op!!
01:04:50- Public Appearances
01:05:52- Conclusion