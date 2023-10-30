BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are We Close To Something Big Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
42 views • 10/30/2023

10/29/2023

Psalm 83  Are We Close To Something Big?

Intro:  First of all, I don’t know for sure if this passage describes a war or a skirmish that happened in 1948, 1967, 1973 or in Israel’s distant past or if it is for today. There are many similarities to those past attacks and the Psalm 83 war. 
But I want us to take a closer look at Psalm 83 and see what God is saying to us here.   Is it for today or has it already occurred. In the Past?  Asaph who wrote it was not a poet, or a musician, he was a prophet.  2 Chronicles 29:30 Moreover Hezekiah the king and the princes commanded the Levites to sing praise unto the Lord with the words of David, and of Asaph the seer (prophet). And they sang praises with gladness, and they bowed their heads and worshipped.  Prophet’s prophecy.  So this definitely is a prophecy

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
