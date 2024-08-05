Previously Unheard Phenomenon-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUG 5 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Seventy Weeks Prophesied in Daniel Tell of the Birth of Christ and of the Last Days. Besides Wars and Weather, Here's a Short List of Heretofore Unknown Inventions or Discoveries Including: AI, Genetic Manipulation, CERN, and Dark Matter. The Solution and Personal Solace for All of These Alarming Threats and Events Is Still--As It Ever Was--Salvation by Faith in Jesus Christ.