JORDEN MAXWELL WARNING ON INFOWARS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
204 views • 08/05/2023

I MISS JORDON BECAUSE HE WAS ONE OF THE FEW TRUTHERS WHO EXPOSED THE REAL TRUTH. UNFORTUNATELY, THE CORRUPT ELITE ARE SILENCING TRUTHERS RIGHT NOW. IT WON'T BE MUCH LONGER BEFORE NOTHING BUT LIES WILL BE CONSIDERED THE TRUTH. GOD HELP US WHEN THAT DAY ARRIVES. WE'RE IN THE THICK OF THE END TIMES NOW AND EVIL HAS COMPLETELY CONSUMED ALL LIFE ON EARTH. YOU BETTER ARM UP AND PREPARE TO FIGHT TO THE DEATH. CIVIL WAR IS AROUND THE CORNER AND FLOOD WILL FLOW IN AMERICA NOT LONG FROM NOW. WAKEUP...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice
