"THE INIQUITY OF THE AMORITES" - SCATTERING FROM BABYLON 🇺🇸 (DIASPORA, CIVIL WAR & SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFORMATION BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMV PROPHECY BLOG.


#RUSSIA #WAR #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: America's cup of iniquity is now full. Yah is about to pour judgement on the entire catalog of sin that has made Him to reject America- "With the measure you used, so shall it be measured to you." Nations will scatter back to their homes to avoid the decline of the U.S.A., civil war will break out and many will go back to their countries. Citizen children should be a priority, once the borders close who's in is in and who's out stays out. HAITI, JAMAICA, ST LUCIA, GRENADA, GUYANA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, BARBADOS, ST VINCENT AND GRENADINES, AFRICAN AMERICANS OF THE UNITED STATES, HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD. REPENT OF YOUR SINS AND FORSAKE THE SINS OF YOUR FATHERS. SOUTH AFRICA- Turn away from racism and skin color discord, or you will face a civil war, race war and economic destruction. Hear the word of the Lord.


Here are the names of some of the prophesies that are mentioned in this video. I haven't watched it yet so this list is not exhaustive. Please note the messages in the video and look on the blog or the video channel for them if you want to learn more about each topic in depth. Most topics have at least 4 or 5 prophecies on them, some like Russia have over 30 witnesses of prophecy in a 5 year active span of proclamations.


civil waramericaholy spiritchristjesususbabylonusaunited stateshaitiafrican americanssouth africajamaicayahiniquityscatteringguyanagrenadadiasporatrinidad and tobagobarbadosamoritesst luciast vincent and grenadinescatalog of sin

