Australian Gender Clinic Caught SECRETLY Transitioning Kids ??. Cairns Sexual Health Service has been caught prescribing puberty blockers and sex hormones to kids as young as 12 without parental consent. As a result, Queensland has halted all prescriptions of gender related hormones to minors until the matter has been investigated. Australia should follow the USA and UK's lead and make a national ban permanent.
Investigation into Paediatric gender health services provided in Cairns
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/101904
Queensland government pauses access to puberty blockers for under-18 patients
https://youtu.be/vx-j-u-CBv8?si=XTuDdFhftC9akm28
Queensland government launches review into puberty blockers
https://youtu.be/GP1GA478llw?si=DTJoNVdjV4j9vwny
QLD bans Puberty Blockers for Children | Senator Malcolm Roberts
https://youtu.be/7F6-7uyNZIw?si=pGky_wKixNcFrmbf
