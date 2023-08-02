© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The soldiers morale of Armed Forces of Ukrraine and their mercenaries began to fall. Ukrainian soldiers revealed that their group was few left, retreating, and without support. Colombian mercenaries also said 25 of them were killed while criticizing Ukrainian commanders for their mistreatment by Ukrainian soldiers. Meanwhile, the driver of Ukrainian anti-aircraft division by radio frequency in a vehicle full of Igla MANPADS surrendered to Russian army.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY