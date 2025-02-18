How to Live by Faith According to the Bible? (Part 2: Salvation Through Faith)

Faith is more than just a belief—it is the foundation of salvation and the key to living a victorious Christian life. In this powerful continuation of our series, we dive into Ephesians 2:8-10 and Hebrews 11:1, exploring how salvation is by grace through faith and why faith is essential for pleasing God.



Why salvation is impossible without faith.

How faith sustains believers in their daily walk.

The biblical truth about living and serving by faith.

📖 Scripture References: Ephesians 2:8-10, Hebrews 11:1, Romans 1:17, 2 Corinthians 5:7, 1 Peter 1:5, 2 Timothy 4:7-8, Hebrews 11:6, Galatians 2:20.



