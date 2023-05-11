Judge Jeanine: This is sadistic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten highlighting a platform that allows students to remove posts from their social media and her role in COVID school lockdowns. #foxnews #fox #thefive
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html