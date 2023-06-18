© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shemane Asks Kash Patel What Will Trump Do About Election Fraud
Shemane Nugent asks RAV contributor, Kash Patel how President Trump will combat #ElectionFraud if he's re-elected as POTUS.
Watch what he had to say!
Catch the entire #FaithAndFreedom show: https://rumble.com/v2uxw0h-june-18-2023.html